Plum School Board approves new contracts with administrators, custodians
Updated 7 minutes ago
Plum School District officials have approved a new three-year contract with their custodial staff.
The agreement, which has yet to be approved by Teamsters Local Union 205, impacts 50 staffers.
The board voted 6-3 for the contract, with Steve Schlauch, Vicky Roessler and Sue Caldwell dissenting.
Schlauch said the district should not have agreed to the deal because of its financial problems.
“We're facing between a $4 million and $5 million deficit at the end of the school year,” he said. “We don't have any money, and I think it's irresponsible to agree to contracts that you have no means to pay for.”
Board President Kevin Dowdell said having a contract will help with budget planning.
“We had to pass something so we can put definite numbers in the budget and don't have to guess what they're going to be,” he said.
The new contract runs from 2016-17 through 2018-19.
The employees have worked without a contract since the end of last school year.
District business manager John Zahorchak said there is a pay freeze the first year and raises the next two.
Employees hired before Feb. 1, 2014 will receive a 50-cent-per-hour raise, and those hired after will get a 75-cent-per-hour raise. The third year offers 50-cent raises across the board.
Employees also will contribute more toward health care costs.
“It's a fair contract,” Zahorchak said. “It's as close to a break-even contract for the next three years as you can get. I don't know if this contract's going to get ratified or not (by the union).”
A secretary at the Teamsters Local 205 office said Tuesday no one was available to discuss the contract.
Zahorchak said the district budgeted roughly $2.27 million for custodial services for ‘16-17. The agreement is projected to cost $2.3 million per year for the next two years.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.