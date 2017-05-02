Plum School Board approves new contracts with administrators, custodians

The Plum School Board also has approved a new three-year contract with its administrator bargaining unit.

The administrators include principals, the athletic director, school psychologists, department directors and others.

“We try to fit them into the fair-market salary range, and I think they're happy with getting a contract,” board President Kevin Dowdell said.

Dowdell, Vice President Michelle Stepnick and directors Michele Gallagher, Reginald Hickman, Jim Rogers and Rich Zucco voted in favor.

Opposed were Steve Schlauch, Vicky Roessler and Sue Caldwell.

Schlauch said the district, facing a projected $5 million deficit, cannot afford this contract.

The agreement runs from 2017-18 through 2019-20 and includes a pay freeze in the first year except for three elementary principals and the technology director.

Plum business manager John Zahorchak said the administrators will pay more for their health care.

The district pays a $585 monthly premium for individual care and $1,655 for family plans. The administraors will pay 12 percent of the premiums the first year, 15 percent the second and 17 percent the third.

The board also approved a new three-year contract with Michael Brewer, the district director of administrative services. His new title will be assistant to the superintendent and he'll get a $7,000 raise over three years.