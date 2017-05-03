Tax hike included in Plum school budget draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials plan to borrow money and raise taxes, while maintaining programs and staffing next school year.

“I don't like any of this stuff, but what else are we going to do?” board President Kevin Dowdell said after a budget workshop Tuesday. “We've got to come up with millions, not a few thousand.”

The proposed 2017-18 budget totals around $65 million and includes a 0.866-mill property tax hike. The budget draft includes a $4.1 million deficit projected for the start of the school year, but doesn't call for teacher furloughs.

The state Department of Education last month approved the district's request to raise taxes above the Act 1 index – a formula that limits tax increases – because of increased pension costs.

Business Manager John Zahorchak said the next school year's pension obligation is projected to rise by nearly $1 million, to $9.7 million.

The current tax rate is 19.377 mills, and the state index would have allowed Plum school leaders to raise taxes by 0.659 mills. One mill generates about $1.5 million in revenue for the district.

A property owner with a home assessed at $100,000 would pay about $86 more, if the current budget proposal is approved.

The board scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. May 17 at the Oblock Junior High School auditorium to adopt the preliminary budget. A final, balanced budget must be adopted by the end of June.

The school board plans to acquire a 12-year $5.6 million bond to increase revenue over the next three years. Zahorchak said $1.4 million will be used in 2017-18, $3 million in 2018-19 and $1.2 million in 2019-20.

He said the loan is necessary in large part because a planned delinquent tax sale to Municipal Revenue Services was dropped.

The district collects about $900,000 in delinquent taxes each year, and MRS was going to buy delinquencies for $1.8 million. Zahorchak said the board opted against the deal because of a 6 percent annual fee and other concerns.

The district took out a $5 million loan last year to help pay for pension obligations and transportation expenses.

Zahorchak said he doesn't anticipate any significant changes to the proposed budget within the next two weeks, but board member Sue Caldwell hopes otherwise.

“We have to look at expenses for this year. It's not too late,” Caldwell said. “We have to match staff to students more efficiently.”

She said some classes, such as French II, have only 11 to 13 students.

Budget documents and other district financial presentations are available online at bit.ly/2nwMG7b.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.