Board candidates promise reform for troubled Plum School District

Plum School Board candidates sounded off on budgetary and education-related inquiries from their constituents during a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh.

“We have heard there have been some tough things that have gone on in the past, and this election is an important one,” League chairperson Judy Clark said regarding Thursday's event at the Plum Senior Community Center. “The League of Women Voters believes in educating the public about the candidates and the issues.”

The district is suffering declining enrollment, has a $5 million deficit and has budgeted maximum tax increases for next year. It struggled through a scandal involving teachers jailed for having sex with students, and wrestled with racial tension when students used Confederate flags as blankets during a dress code protest.

All eight candidates cross-filed to seek the Democratic and Republican nods in the May 16 primary. Four four-year seats will be up for grabs in the November general election.

Board Vice President Michelle Stepnick is the only incumbent on a slate that consists mostly of newcomers. The other hopefuls are Scott Coulson, Ric Vigno, Brian Wisniewski, Tim Sandstrom, Amy Wetmore, Angela Anderson and former board member Scott Kolar.

All but one of the candidates attended the forum. Clark said Wisniewski had a scheduling conflict.

Candidates were given only a minute to respond to the same 11 questions presented by moderator Eileen Olmsted, but they had plenty to say.

All except Coulson said finances are the biggest problem facing the district. Coulson named security as the top problem and stuck with that theme through most of the forum.

“I don't think any student should be going to this school being afraid or having any sort of fear,” Coulson said, “whether it's being attacked, being assaulted, clothing people are wearing. ... There's just too much of that going on. I'm tired of the high school (being) in the paper with all the negativity and students getting hurt. We all know the past couple years how that's been.”

Other candidates later chimed in about the importance of student safety and how they would improve security and community relations.

Stepnick said the district failed to raise taxes for 10 years because “of Republicans being in leadership” and contends it will take nearly that long to climb out of the district's financial hole while trying to maintain programs.

“We're going to be cutting from our kids and the quality of our education,” she said. “None of us really want to do that. It's going to be a gradual process to get us out of the mess that we're in.”

Wetmore agreed, saying the district should have raised taxes to boost revenue. The failure to do so was one of several examples of poor planning, she said.

“It's one thing to not raise taxes. It's another thing to compound that by continuing to make bad decisions with what you do with the money you have,” Wetmore said, citing the demolition of Regency Park Elementary School and students still being at old Holiday Park Elementary with no further plans approved for those kids.

Sandstrom said the board has not listened to experts when making decisions.

“Their experts stand up there and tell them something, then they vote to do the opposite of what they've been told,” Sandstrom said. “Whether it's the superintendent, the director of facilities, the head football coach. They were hired for their expertise, not mine. My job is to get them the tools they need to educate children in Plum.”

Kolar and Vigno said they would have fired Superintendent Timothy Glasspool in the wake of the teacher sex scandal.

“I do support the current superintendent even though I do believe I would have fired him if I were in that position,” Vigno said.

Kolar, who testified before a grand jury in May 2015 regarding the scandal, said he does not support Glasspool and was “baffled” by how the district handled its aftermath.

Both Kolar and Vigno said the district has incompetent leadership and lacks accountability.

Stepnick, who resigned from the board prior to the September voting meeting at which Glasspool was reinstated after being on paid leave since last May, said she supports the superintendent even though “he has his faults.”

Stepnick noted she was limited in her ability to comment about personnel issues since she is currently on the board. An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge reappointed Stepnick to the board in January after she attempted to rescind her resignation and the district failed to appoint her replacement.

Candidates said they would report any and all future allegations of sexual misconduct — and encouraged the public to do the same — through ChildLine, a hotline operated by the state Department of Human Services.

Other candidates did not say whether they would have fired Glasspool.

Anderson focused on professionalism, transparency and having board members work together for the betterment of the students.

“It always baffles me that there's the yelling and the griping and complaining (by the board),” Anderson said. “I don't think that needs to happen in executive session, either. I think that's hurtful and it creates a distance and a disconnect with the professional people who are supposed to work together.”

All candidates said they have no conflicts of interest in running for school board.

They also talked about working with state legislators to address rising pension obligations, keeping art and music programs even with potential federal budget cuts, and eliminating teacher positions as a last resort to reduce expenses.

“You can rest assured that every other position in the district will be looked at first,” Kolar said. “The teachers are on the front line. They're the ones with boots on the ground getting it done every day.”

About 60 people were in the audience for Thursday's forum. No political signs were allowed in the room, and there were no audience outbursts.

Senior center director Nina Segelson said she could not remember the last time her facility hosted a candidates forum; she believed it was very informative.

“This was more people than I thought would come. It's encouraging,” Segelson said. “I don't think there's any better way (for residents to learn about candidates) than actually hearing them speak. Reading is one thing. Hearing them speak and getting a feel for their demeanor (is another). They all seemed like people who were civil and get along with one another.”

Segelson said the League and the Democratic committee asked her to host the event.

