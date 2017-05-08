Letter: Put Stepnick and her supporters on Plum School Board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Put Stepnick and her supporters on board

I agree with Bill Ferguson about the importance of the Plum School Board race (“Letter: Primary vote important in Plum School Board race,” May 4).

But I was not surprised to see he attacked one of the most qualified and experienced candidates, Michelle Stepnick. Michelle has fought for educational issues and intelligent use of taxpayers' money. She has traveled to Harrisburg as an advocate for Plum, often at her own expense.

I don't know how much more mileage critics can get from bringing up issues concerning the teacher sex scandal. Negotiations for the teachers' contract had been ongoing for a year and had nothing to do with this issue.

The monetary settlement given to high school Principal Ryan Kociela avoided a costly drawn-out legal battle. The grand jury investigating the scandal found Kociela did not commit a crime. Michelle's decisions are always made with the welfare and reputation of the school district in mind.

We have candidates who are supported by school board members who voted against building a new Regency school, saying that taxes would go up. Taxpayers were urged to sign a petition based on false enrollment statistics.

Taxes have gone up, and we still have nowhere to put Regency students. New housing plans continue to be built, and the current board doesn't seem to be able to make a decision. Getting elected is easier than governing.

The board has a financial and an educational crisis. We need Michelle Stepnick, a passionate and experienced board member. I also ask you to vote for Tim Sandstrom, Ric Vigno and Amy Wetmore, who share Michelle's vision.

Loretta White

Plum