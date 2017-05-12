Plum Council officially names New Texas Road park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The athletic complex across from Plum's borough building on New Texas Road now has an official name.

Plum Council approved the name, “Plum Creek Park,” in a 4-0 vote last week.

“This place had no name,” said Councilman Dave Seitz, also vice president of the Plum Baseball & Softball Association. “It just makes it easier to identify when we're having borough events and that sort of thing. We have lots of tournaments in the summer.

“Having a name, once it gets out there for GPS will certainly make it easier for people to find.”

Joe Fischetti, the borough's buildings and grounds supervisor, said the area was known for years simply as the ball fields across from the borough building.

There are eight ball fields, three pavilions, a small playground and a football/athletic field. The recreation area stretches from New Texas to Harris roads.

“I like it. I'm glad that they finally named it,” Fischetti said. “We've got a nice facility here. There should be a name to it.”

Council Vice President Mike Dell and councilors John Anderson and Dave Vento were absent from the May 8 meeting.

Name discussions began last year at the borough's inaugural Christmas at Plum Creek event. The waterway runs through the entire park.

“What if Central Park didn't have a name, and people just talked about ‘that park' in the middle of Manhattan?” Borough Manager Michael Thomas asked. “It's the largest, most visible park that we have in Plum and there was no official name for it.

“We're trying to do this whole rebranding thing with the borough and get behind the community and identify with being from Plum. ... You take the largest park in the borough that has Plum Creek running right through it. It just seems like a no-brainer to me.”

Thomas said the borough is working on uniform signage for all Plum park facilities.

Also at the meeting:

• Council approved a conditional use request for Sprint to install an antenna on a water tower near Longwood at Oakmont, the retirement community off of Hulton Road.

• Thomas announced that borough officials met with Plum School District administrators earlier this month to better coordinate emergency responses, and those efforts are ongoing. “The more we can get involved as a group, the better,” council President Mike Dell said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.