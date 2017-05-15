Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

'Smiles' seen at charity run/walk at Boyce Park

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Tori Glarner gets a hug from her mom, Chris, at the ninth annual Miles of Smiles 5K run and 1 mile fun walk at Boyce Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Tori sang the National Anthem during the opening ceremony. Since its inception, proceeds from the event have benefited families fighting terminal or life-altering illnesses. Miles of Smiles is presented by Serving Other Souls, or SOS.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Runners leave the starting line at the sound of the horn for the ninth annual Miles of Smiles 5K run and 1 mile fun walk at Boyce Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic/For the Tribune-Review
Matt Busche is the first runner to cross the finish line at the ninth annual Miles of Smiles 5K run and 1 mile fun walk at Boyce Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

The ninth annual Miles of Smiles 5K run and 1 mile fun walk was held Saturday at Boyce Park in Plum.

Since the event's inception, proceeds have benefited families of area people fighting terminal or life-altering illnesses. Miles of Smiles is presented by Serving Other Souls, or SOS.

