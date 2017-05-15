Plum school group revving up for first car cruise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum High School's parking pad will be packed with piston-pumping power on Saturday.

The inaugural Cruise on the Campus is slated for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the school at 900 Elicker Road. The rain date is Sunday at the same time.

The event is part of a partnership between the Plum High Parent Teacher Student Association and the Western Pennsylvania Street Survivors Car Club.

“We're looking at it not only as a fundraiser, but a nice community event that we could have annually,” PTSA President Jodi Cook said. “Our goal for this first one is to have 100 cars registered. There seems to be a lot of buzz about it. I think people are excited about it.”

Registration is on the day of the event. Cost is $10.

Owners of the first 100 cars will receive a dash plaque, goodie bag and breakfast treat. All makes and models of cars are welcome. Each registrant will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several car-related prizes or services.

High school students will vote for the best-in-show award. Other activities include basket raffles, concessions from Fox's Pizza, Chick-Fil-A and Steel City Shaved Ice and music provided by the car club. Cruise coordinator and DJ Preston Gardner will spin hits from the 1950s and 1960s. Barto Chiropractic of Plum will provide free posture analysis.

The car club has 60 members who own trucks, motorcycles, classic and muscle cars.

Gardner, a member for 20 years, said several district employees are in the club and the group is happy to help out the students.

“We've done a number of things for various organizations,” Gardner said, adding the Plum event has a variety of offerings for cruisers and observers. I think this is going to be something successful. It's going to be much more than just a normal cruise.”

Proceeds benefit the PTSA's student academic enrichment and incentive programs. PTSA helps provide SAT workshops, assemblies, senior picnics, ninth-grade inductions and other student-related activities.

Cook said school custodian and car club member Doug Stover came up with the car cruise idea.

“We were just looking for new and creative ways of having fundraising activities for the PTSA,” Cook said. “The hope is we make it bigger and grander each year.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.