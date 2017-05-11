Riverview students nominated for best actor, actress in Kelly awards
Riverview High School students Adam Walker and Meredith Kocur are nominees for Gene Kelly Awards for their performances in “Guys and Dolls.”
Walker, who played Sky Masterson in the school musical, is among six best actor nominees in this year's 27th Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater program.
Kocur, who played Sarah Brown, and students from five other high schools are nominees for best actress.
The Pittsburgh CLO announced nominees in several categories on Wednesday. The awards will be presented May 27 at the Benedum Center, Downtown.
Nominees for best actor and best actress will compete for an opportunity to represent Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards at the eighth annual National High School Musical Theater Awards on June 26 in New York City, Pittsburgh CLO said.
Judges for the Kelly awards attend performances at 27 Allegheny County high schools.