Plum/Oakmont

Plum School Board: Kolar claims two nominations

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
Submitted
Scott Kolar

Updated 53 minutes ago

Scott Kolar, who testified before the Allegheny County grand jury investigating the Plum teacher-student sex scandal, was the only candidate for school board to be nominated on both ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

Kolar, who was a Junior ROTC instructor at the high school who said he was a whistleblower in the scandal, led the Republican ticket, claiming 22 percent of the unofficial vote in an eight-person race for four nominations. Kolar, who served on the Plum board in 2005, won the fourth slot on the Democratic ticket.

He said he was “pretty confident” coming into today's vote that he'd be on the November's ballot.

“What I wanted to do aligned with what our community wanted,” Kolar said. “I ran on a platform of integrity, accountability and reform and I think that's what the taxpayers are looking for.”

As the only candidate on both ballots, Kolar's odds of being elected in November are good.

The rest of the vote was widely split.

On the Democratic side, board Vice President Michelle Stepnick led the ticket with 15.3 percent of the vote. Her allies, Amy Wetmore and Tim Sandstrom, claimed second and third. By contrast, those three finished far behind on the GOP ballot.

“My focus is students first and trying to get our district in a better fiscal position,” Stepnick said. “The money's been the biggest thing on people minds.”

The district suffers from declining enrollment, has a $5 million deficit and has budgeted to have the maximum tax increase allowed by the state without a voter referendum. The district has also drawn negative attention from the sex scandal that resulted in three teachers being imprisoned having sex with students and from racial tension when students wore Confederate flags to school.

Stepnick said she believes residents want to focus on the future.

“I heard a lot of that at the polls today and a lot of that knocking on doors. People want to move forward,” she said.

Winning on the Republican side, in addition to Kolar were Scott Coulson, Brian Wisniewski and Angela Anderson.

Anderson pulled in 18.5 percent of Republican votes to finish third.

She said she promoted a positive message, highlighting a fresh start for the district, as opposed to the Democrats attacking GOP candidates.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

