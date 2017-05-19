Seismic testing planned in Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials from Monroeville-based Huntley & Huntley plan to meet with Oakmont residents to discuss seismic testing in the borough.

A meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 30 at in council chambers, 767 Fifth St.

There will be a presentation, and some of the equipment that's used in the survey process will be on hand for people to see and learn about.

The company wants to do a seismic survey to collect data on geologic conditions deep underground, as a step related to Marcellus Shale natural gas well development, said H&H external affairs specialist Benjamin Komlos.

The testing doesn't mean Oakmont is being considered for new wells.

“No wells are planned for Oakmont,” Komlos said. “There may be some laterals that extend from wells drilled at a distance from the borough and under property where Huntley has leases in the borough.”

Crews will use a series of geophones, also called ground microphones, to record sound waves generated by small charges in holes.

Komlos said the seismic survey will have “no impact on the environment, or an individual's property or home.”

Councilman Tim Favo said the borough requested a public meeting with Huntley & Huntley, and the borough is in a unique position because its property owners own their mineral rights.

He said there are gas wells in Riverside, Falling Spring Run and Dark Hollow parks.

Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen encouraged residents to attend the meeting.

“They need to know the facts about what Huntley & Huntley plans to do on both public and private lands,” Jensen said.

More information on seismic testing is available at bit.ly/2qsLupa.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.