Plum/Oakmont

Plum American Legion ladies host craft extravaganza
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Debbie Fox created this floral arrangement. She is chairing the July 29, 2017, All Holidays Craft Extravaganza at the Plum American Legion Post 980.
Submitted
A wreath created by Debbie Fox, who is chairing the All Holidays Craft Extravaganza on July 29, 2017, at the Plum American Legion.

Updated 40 minutes ago

The ladies of Plum American Legion Post 980 hope a gala of gifts produces proceeds for veterans, youth organizations and charities.

The auxiliary unit will present its inaugural All Holidays Craft Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the legion, 7824 Saltsburg Road.

Admission and parking are free. The show will feature items representing various seasons and holidays. Crafts include jewelry, glassware and home goods from 18 different artisans.

Military story bracelets and coin medallions will be for sale, and there will be raffles, a Chinese auction, food and a bake sale.

The bracelets are elastic with wooden tiles on them that represent the different branches of service, prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“I think we'll have enough there that people will find something that they like,” said Debbie Fox, auxiliary unit historian and event chairwoman.

“Because we're doing it indoors, we're limited to how many crafters we have. There's a lot of interest by people who do crafts. Most of your craft shows start in the fall and go into the Christmas season. You don't see a lot of craft shows in the summer time.”

Fox said she came up with the idea a few months ago, and it received support from auxiliary members Anita Earnest and J.A. Stoddart.

Earnest has presented craft shows at the Plum Senior Center.

“She had a lot of good insight as to what to do,” Fox said about Earnest. “We think that it's going to be very busy. We're trying to make it a nice all-day thing for people.”

Proceeds benefit auxiliary unit programs. Call 412-242-9719 or email dapperfox@hotmail.com for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367.

