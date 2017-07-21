These Oakmont streets will be repaved in 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont officials have announced the borough's 2017 paving program.

Council unanimously voted 6-0 Monday to award a $296,220 contract to Plum-based A. Liberoni Inc., pending review by borough engineer Bill Wengerd of Senate Engineering Co.

Councilwoman Sophia Facaros was absent.

The company was the lowest out of seven bidders. They are currently working on Hulton Road and Plum Street in the borough as part of a PennDOT project.

A start date for the borough paving contract has not been set.

Roads included in the program will be Ironwood Way between Pennsylvania and Maryland avenues, New London Lane between the Oakmont Commons and Dark Hollow Road, Wade Lane between Oakglen Drive and its terminus, St. Andrew Drive between Oak Street and Merion Lane, Fourth Street between Washington and Delaware avenues, Fifth Street between Delaware and Pennsylvania avenues and all paved areas of Riverside Park including two high jump tracks.

Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said roads selected to be paved are based upon street department recommendations and reviews by Wengerd, public works liaison Councilman Tim Favo and herself.

The list is then prioritized based on vehicle volume (traffic) and on areas of town that have not recently been paved.

“We try to do it so it's based on need, not on squeakiest wheel,” Favo said. “We always to work an alley in. We spread it out to address all (streets) in the community.”

Jensen said Fourth and Fifth streets are heavily traveled and in very bad shape. The borough budgeted $450,000 for paving this year.

Favo said council is “very happy with the bid,” and may look to do more streets this year.

Cedar Way change approved

Council also unanimously approved a temporary traffic adjustment to curtail aggressive driving.

Cedar Way will be one-way heading northbound from Ann Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, and from College to Delaware avenue.

It currently is one-way from College to Washington avenues and two-ways from Washington Avenue to Hulton Road.

Council OK'd the three-month traffic change trial period, effective Sept. 1.

Signs will be posted to alert motorists of the change, and police will be enforcing it. Nearby property owners will be notified as well.

“Cedar Way was never meant to be a main street,” Jensen said. “Over the years, the alleyway has been used as a throughway to get through town (from Hulton Road) instead of going up on Allegheny Avenue. This is a trial period to establish a safer secondary street in town.”

Favo said the borough received a lot of complaints and concerns about traffic along Cedar Way.

“When we get the (traffic) backups in the afternoon, there's people who shoot down that alley and drive way too fast,” Favo said.

Council will evaluate reports from public works and the police department after the three months to see if any new traffic patterns are necessary.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com.