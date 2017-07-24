Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Stampede in the Park in Plum

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 24, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Over 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park Saturday morning, July 22 at Boyce Park. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Alan Yocea, 22, of Plum crosses the finish line with a time of 17:55 at the Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Boyce Park in Plum.
Lilian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Karen Tierney is greeted by her nephew Ronan Young, 9, as she crosses the finish line at the Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Boyce Park in Plum. Tierney lives in Ireland and is visiting her sister and family in Plum.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
More than 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Boyce Park in Plum.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
More than 200 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Boyce Park in Plum. Joe Ionta, Plum's cross country coach and Stampede co-founder, welcomes runners and guests at the opening ceremony.
Sister and brother, Breanna Yohman, 9, and Noah Yohman, 8, cross the finish line together in the Stampede in the Park. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Allie Dowdell, 24, a Plum High School alumna, sings the national anthem at the opening ceremony for the Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Boyce Park in Plum.
Michael Gauntner and his daughter C.J. (Cameryn) Gauntner cross the finish line together in the 1 mile run at the Stampede in the Park. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Marie Young, 39, crosses the finish line with a time of 27:11 at the annual Stampede in the Park on Saturday, July 22, 2017. The race was founded in 2007 to help raise awareness of leukemia and lymphoma and support research.

Updated 31 minutes ago

About 200 runners participated in the annual Stampede in the Park 5K and one-mile fun run, which raises funds for leukemia and lymphoma research at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, at Boyce Park in Plum.

The Stampede, also is known as the Rachel Twigg Memorial Race, is dedicated to the 2005 Plum graduate and Mustangs running standout who died in February 2013 after a nearly five-year battle with osteosarcoma.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.