Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Children make new items with used materials at Plum program

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Gabriella Khosah, 6, and her mom, Michele Khosah, of Wilkins, put the finishing touches on a battery-operated flower pot she created with reclaimed materials at the Reuse-a-Palooza hosted by the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse at the Plum Community Library on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2017.
Lillian Dedomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Christopher Zapf, 3, and his mom, Rashell Malasky, of Plum, work on 'Crock', a crocodile he created with reclaimed materials at the Reuse-a-Palooza hosted by the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse at the Plum Community Library on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Wyatt Sheaffer, 5, of Plum, explains how he built his robot with reclaimed materials at the Reuse-a-Palooza hosted by the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse at the Plum Community Library on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Zoey Hunt, 3, of Penn Hills, designs a rocket launcher with reclaimed materials at the Reuse-a-Palooza hosteed by the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse at the Plum Community Library on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse held a Reuse-a-Palooza at the Plum Community Library on Wednesday evening. Children and adults made items with reclaimed materials.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.