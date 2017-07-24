Oakmont's summer street sale could be the biggest ever

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More information about the street sale is available at oakmont-pa.com .

Organizers of the annual Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Summer Street Sale believe this year's event could be the biggest ever.

The sale is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 along Allegheny River Boulevard, between Pennsylvania and California avenues.

The road will be blocked off in that area and parking will be available along Allegheny Avenue, which runs parallel to the boulevard.

“It's definitely an Oakmont tradition,” chamber Director Summer Tissue said. “We have a lot of people who come from as far as Indiana borough. We draw a lot of people outside the area. If the weather cooperates, I expect a really big day.”

The street sale has been held for at least 50 years.

Tissue said approximately 140 businesses have signed up to take part, and there will be 19 more vendors compared to last year.

Oakmont Olive Oil Co., located at 640 Allegheny River Blvd,. will have its grand opening during the event.

Goatfeathers Boutique, expected to open in December, will have a booth.

The biggest draw traditionally is the Chinese auction in the Citizens Bank parking lot. It features a variety of gift baskets donated by chamber and community members.

Other activities include a visit from the Shriner clowns, various children's games and crafts, 50/50 raffles, free chair massages from Thrive Chiropractic, a bounce house from Boulevard Sweet Shoppe and new food trucks.

“We think it's a great opportunity to spend the day in Oakmont and go through the different shops, and possibly check out a store that you've never been to,” Tissue said. “We want to thank everybody who has always been coming to the street sale and supporting us.”

Oakmont Bakery will have a carnival theme for the street sale.

“We're trying to make it a really fun day for everybody and the town,” bakery general manager Tony Serrao said. “I think we're going to be very busy all morning and into the evening.”

The renowned pastry shop will have balloon artists, a photo booth with carnival props and carnival fare such as corn dogs. Staffers will be dressed up, as well.

Serrao said the bakery also will bring back the Christmas in July foods such as cinnamon New Year's pretzels, farkleberry cookies and a variety of paczki, an overfilled fried pastry.

“We're really excited about it. We're gearing up for it,” Serrao said.

More information about the street sale is available at oakmont-pa.com. Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.