Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont's summer street sale could be the biggest ever
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Heavy rain and threatening skies didn't keep local residents away from the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Street Sale along Allegheny River Boulevard last Saturday, July 30, 2016.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Betty Anderson works the sponsoring organization's booth during the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Street Sale along Allegheny River Boulevard, which went ahead despite heavy rain and threatening skies last Saturday, July 30, 2016.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Organizers of the annual Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Summer Street Sale believe this year's event could be the biggest ever.

The sale is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 along Allegheny River Boulevard, between Pennsylvania and California avenues.

The road will be blocked off in that area and parking will be available along Allegheny Avenue, which runs parallel to the boulevard.

“It's definitely an Oakmont tradition,” chamber Director Summer Tissue said. “We have a lot of people who come from as far as Indiana borough. We draw a lot of people outside the area. If the weather cooperates, I expect a really big day.”

The street sale has been held for at least 50 years.

Tissue said approximately 140 businesses have signed up to take part, and there will be 19 more vendors compared to last year.

Oakmont Olive Oil Co., located at 640 Allegheny River Blvd,. will have its grand opening during the event.

Goatfeathers Boutique, expected to open in December, will have a booth.

The biggest draw traditionally is the Chinese auction in the Citizens Bank parking lot. It features a variety of gift baskets donated by chamber and community members.

Other activities include a visit from the Shriner clowns, various children's games and crafts, 50/50 raffles, free chair massages from Thrive Chiropractic, a bounce house from Boulevard Sweet Shoppe and new food trucks.

“We think it's a great opportunity to spend the day in Oakmont and go through the different shops, and possibly check out a store that you've never been to,” Tissue said. “We want to thank everybody who has always been coming to the street sale and supporting us.”

Oakmont Bakery will have a carnival theme for the street sale.

“We're trying to make it a really fun day for everybody and the town,” bakery general manager Tony Serrao said. “I think we're going to be very busy all morning and into the evening.”

The renowned pastry shop will have balloon artists, a photo booth with carnival props and carnival fare such as corn dogs. Staffers will be dressed up, as well.

Serrao said the bakery also will bring back the Christmas in July foods such as cinnamon New Year's pretzels, farkleberry cookies and a variety of paczki, an overfilled fried pastry.

“We're really excited about it. We're gearing up for it,” Serrao said.

More information about the street sale is available at oakmont-pa.com. Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.