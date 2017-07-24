Plum, Oakmont full of activities this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for something to do this week? Here's a rundown of some local events in Plum and Oakmont:

Tuesday

• The Oakmont Boulevard Project will meet at 7:15 p.m. at the Oakmont municipal building, 767 Fifth St.

The Oakmont Boulevard Project is the initiative which maintains and improves the area between Allegheny River Boulevard and Allegheny Avenue, including the arboretum walking trail, pavilion, clock tower, both entrances into town, and the section of Hulton Road between the bridge and Allegheny River Boulevard. The project also helps ensure safety by maintaining thoroughfares between the Boulevards and across the railroad tracks.

Wednesday

• Plum Community Library hosts Little Builders from 11 a.m. to noon at 445 Center New Texas Road.

It is designed for children ages 3-5 and a caregiver or parent to join in stories, games, art activities and special guest visits.

Registration is required and will be taken on a first come, first served basis. Call 412-7980-7323 for more information.

Thursday

• Plum Community Library hosts Tales with Teachers from 10:30-11:33 a.m. at 445 Center New Texas Road.

Children in grades K-6 join their favorite Plum teacher as they share a story and craft. Registration is required and will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

Friday

• Oakmont Carnegie Library will have its summer lunch and fun camp from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Verona Presbyterian Church at 566 South Ave.

It features crafts, free books and much more. Call 412-828-4494 for more information.

• Weird Eric & Al Mazing return to The Oaks Theater in Oakmont for a brand new show at 7:30 p.m. at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

They are magicians, artists, comedians, and balloon artist extraordinaires. Tickets range from $18 to $25 and are available through theoakstheater.com. More information is available by calling 41-828-64323.

