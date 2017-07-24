Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum officials plan to approve capital improvements, maintenance plan
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, July 24, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
(c) 2012 Lillian DeDomenic
Plum officials expected to approve an agreement to expand Center Elementary School so they can go from four elementary schools to three, which will save the district money overall, including reduced transportation costs.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Plum School District officials plan to approve an agreement with VEBH Architects at Tuesday's meeting to form a capital improvements and maintenance plan.

Included in those plans would be the possible expansion of Center Elementary School to accommodate more students there.

It would greatly impact the 260 to 270 former Regency students, who have been housed at the old Holiday Park Elementary for more than two years.

District officials at previous meetings said they could save $800,000 a year by closing the old Holiday Park, and have additional savings in transportation by going from four schools to three.

The board took out a $10 million bond issue in 2014 to fund a new Regency building and other capital projects. About $4 million is left.

The Center expansion would be paid for with remaining bond funds. No elementary school changes are expected for the upcoming school year.

Last year's elementary enrollment numbers were 612 students at the new Holiday Park building, 454 at Center, 620 at Pivik and 253 at Regency, in the old Holiday Park.

The board also plans to approve the removal of Keystone scores from high school transcripts, the 2017-18 student handbooks and teacher manuals, and the disposal of obsolete and broken elementary furniture, desks, file cabinets, computers and other items.

The school board voting meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the high school library, 900 Elicker Road. Its agenda is available at bit.ly/2tExSu9.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.