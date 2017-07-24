Plum officials plan to approve capital improvements, maintenance plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials plan to approve an agreement with VEBH Architects at Tuesday's meeting to form a capital improvements and maintenance plan.

Included in those plans would be the possible expansion of Center Elementary School to accommodate more students there.

It would greatly impact the 260 to 270 former Regency students, who have been housed at the old Holiday Park Elementary for more than two years.

District officials at previous meetings said they could save $800,000 a year by closing the old Holiday Park, and have additional savings in transportation by going from four schools to three.

The board took out a $10 million bond issue in 2014 to fund a new Regency building and other capital projects. About $4 million is left.

The Center expansion would be paid for with remaining bond funds. No elementary school changes are expected for the upcoming school year.

Last year's elementary enrollment numbers were 612 students at the new Holiday Park building, 454 at Center, 620 at Pivik and 253 at Regency, in the old Holiday Park.

The board also plans to approve the removal of Keystone scores from high school transcripts, the 2017-18 student handbooks and teacher manuals, and the disposal of obsolete and broken elementary furniture, desks, file cabinets, computers and other items.

The school board voting meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the high school library, 900 Elicker Road. Its agenda is available at bit.ly/2tExSu9.

