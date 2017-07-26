Plum School Board hires architect to develop plans for future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials approved an agreement with VEBH Architects to craft a district-wide capital improvement and maintenance plan that includes a possible expansion of Center Elementary School.The board voted 6-2 Tuesday evening to bring in the Mt. Lebanon-based firm.

Board members Steve Schlauch and Vicky Roessler dissented. Board President Kevin Dowdell was absent.

Expanding the Center building could result in many former Regency Elementary School students attending Center, after being housed for more than two years at the old Holiday Park Elementary.

Schlauch said the district does not need VEBH or a Center expansion based on a recent study by the consulting firm Davis Demographics of Riverside, Calif., The study projected the district's enrollment to decrease annually for the next 10 years.

The elementary schools will see the greatest drop in 2017-18 from 1,939 students to 1,884, according to the study posted to the district's website .

“If we do need a little space the first year or two, why aren't we looking into renting modular classrooms?” Schlauch asked. “It would be a much more cost effective way than trying to get a multi-million-dollar architect to do more building that we don't need.”

The board took out a $10 million bond issue in 2014 to fund a new Regency building and other capital projects. The new Regency never was built, leaving about $4.4 million of the bond issue funds.

Vice President Michelle Stepnick said hiring VEBH is about more than a potential Center expansion. She said the architect will prioritize projects such as repairs to Oblock Junior High, and determine how to best spend the remaining bond.

“We asked them to give us an entire picture of where we are,” Stepnick said. “We aren't the experts in construction, they are.”

District business manager John Zahorchak said VEBH's services cost $95 to $150 per hour, depending on the work performed, and 6 percent of total cost on new construction projects.

“I believe that we are not making a mistake to approve this because this way they're on board as-needed, and they're paid as-needed,” board member Sue Caldwell said. “I know we have some significant repairs needed in many of our buildings. Hopefully as this short-time frame moves on we'll know what we need to do.”

A start date for VEBH was not scheduled. No elementary school changes are expected for the coming school year. Here is the VEBH agreement .

The district previously said it could save $800,000 a year by closing the old Holiday Park building, and reducing the elementary buildings from four to three could result in transportation savings.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.