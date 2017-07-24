Public hearing on proposed Plum injection well set for Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public hearing July 26 in Plum Borough to take citizens' comments on an application for an injection well off Old Leechburg Road.

Penneco Oil & Gas, of Delmont, is applying for the federal permit, which would allow the company to use an old gas well as a location to inject the fluids produced from oil and gas operations.

The material would be injected at a depth of about 1,900 feet. The well is located near the borders of Murrysville and Upper Burrell.

Anyone wishing to speak at the hearing must sign in before it begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Plum Senior Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Road.

Click here for a previous story with additional details about the well itself.

Copies of the permit application and other related documents are available at the EPA's website .

For more, call Grant Scavello at the EPA at 215-814-5498.