Plum group makes 10K quilts for Project Linus

Sewing always was a hobby for Karla Floyd, but 19 years ago she decided she wanted to stitch for a purpose.

After reading about Project Linus — an organization with chapters nationwide providing quilts to at-risk children — Floyd decided she wanted to bring the mission to Plum.

“It's been a ministry for the babies in the area, but it's been a ministry for us in the group as well,” Floyd said. “We've taken care of each other through this project and it's just a joy to do what we have been doing for so many years.”

Floyd and her group of about 10 women at the Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum recently had something to celebrate. They've made more than 10,000 blankets in the nearly two decades since their start.

They meet twice a month, and Floyd said they have been able to stitch an estimated 500 quilts per year.

“We work on them every so often and then put them out for the congregation to see,” Floyd said. “We say a prayer for the family that gets them and then I take them to a drop off location.”

The group typically creates patchwork quilts on sewing machines, with the final tying done by hand. Floyd said that the blankets go through multiple rounds of stitching, as they must be able to withstand a lot of use and machine washing.

And as the group continues to sew, the work gets more detailed.

“We started off with some basic patterns, but we have gotten better throughout the years,” Floyd said.

Some of the materials are donated, but Floyd said quilters purchase much of their own fabric.

“Once a year, the day after Thanksgiving, I go and stand in line at 6 in the morning at JoAnn Fabrics,” she said.

There are drop off locations throughout Pittsburgh, but Floyd takes the Holiday Park church's donations straight to Project Linus's Pittsburgh chapter in Whitehall.

Lois Misko, coordinator of Project Linus in Pittsburgh, said 20 to 25 faith-based organizations like Holiday Park United Methodist Church channel donations to her and the organization monthly.

“We get probably 1,000 blankets per month,” Misko said. “We have dropoff sites throughout four counties and have a contact person in every facility we deliver to.”

The blankets are sent to 45 pediatric intensive care and neonatal units throughout Allegheny, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

With so many donations coming in, the organization had to find space to store volunteers' work. In 2011, the group received a 2,400-square-foot storefront in the Caste Village Shopping Center as a donation. Because of its growth, Misko said, they were able to distribute 16,000 blankets in 2016.

Nationwide, the project has delivered more than 6.5 million quilts since its start in 1995.

Christine Manganas is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.