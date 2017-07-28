Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum's back-to-school info will go online
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, July 28, 2017, 9:36 a.m.

The Plum School District wants to go completely digital when it comes to sending information about the start of the school year to parents and guardians.

Superintendent Tim Glasspool announced at a school board meeting Tuesday that the district hopes to save money on printing and postage by directing families to its Parent Portal system, but traditional mailers will be available upon request. The information is to be available Aug. 14, he said.

“We're going to use the information system that we have to send information out,” he said. “Everything's mobile now. You can apply for jobs on a phone. Check health records on a phone.

“We've done the research and everyone has access. If they want a paper copy they can just call us. People want digital.”

District business manager John Zahorchak said projected 2017-18 enrollment is 4,000 students, and the district could save approximately $2,200 by dropping the mass mailer. The first day of school for the 2017-18 year is Aug. 29.

Parent Portal is available through the Parent Resources tab on the district's website .

Parents or guardians must create a web portal account and password to access the information, which includes student schedules, bus stop times and locations and grades. Those who wish to have forms and information mailed to them should contact their respective schools.

Anyone who needs help with Parent Portal can call 412-798-6340.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

