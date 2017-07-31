Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

More than food available at Verona farmers market
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, July 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Plum residents Eric Andrejeski and Mike Oliver serve Patty Thomas, event organizer, on Thursday, July 27, 2017, from their food truck, Pittsburgh Tortas. The Verona Farmers Market is open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday through October.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Larry Musser sets up fresh fruits and vegetables at the Schramm's Farms & Orchards booth on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the Verona Farmers Market.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Larry Musser sets up fresh fruits and vegetables on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the Schramm's Farms & Orchards booth at the Verona Farmers Market.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Donna Golvbski (right), of Munhall, decides on chocolate cherry on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the Evropa Old World Flavors booth by Dawn Staropoli of Penn Hills. Staropoli, a regular at the Verona Farmers Market, sells bottled flavors to enhance any dish or entree.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Donna Occhipinti, singer, songwriter and guitarist, entertains on Thursday, July 27. 2017, during the Verona Farmers Market.

Updated 1 hour ago

Patty Thomas wants to boost interest in Verona's Farmers Market.

A resident of Penn Hills' Rosedale neighborhood and the Verona Chamber of Commerce marketing director, Thomas is in charge of this year's weekly market that includes a variety of vendors selling food and other products.

“It's a lot of early work in February and March trying to get the vendors to come,” Thomas said. “I didn't want to have two of the same vendors. It makes it more broad.”

The market is open Thursdays through October from 2 to 6 p.m. at 736 E. Railroad Ave., near the borough building.

Between 10 and 12 vendors are at the market. Items for sale include organic chicken and quail eggs, beauty supplies from Y'Darb Naturals, produce from Schramm's Farms & Orchards, flowers by Segelson's Daylillies, clothing from LuLaRoe by Donna Golubski and drinks from Wigle Whiskey. Mayor David Ricupero said the market had been around for at least 15 years.

“It's a good thing for the town and community,” Ricupero said. “It's a very well organized farmers' market. Patty has done a good job getting more vendors. It's a growing thing.”

This is the second year at the market for Tom Austin of Tom's Candy Co. in Monroeville.

“I hate sounding so cliche, but I love coming here every single week,” Austin said. “I just like the people. I like being outside with everybody. It's like a day off.”

He said all the food and baked goods are fresh and “usually a little cheaper here than it is at the stores.”

Plum resident Nickole Love Nader, owner of Baked With Love, introduced Austin to the market.

Nader, whose cupcake supply sold out the last three weeks, said Thomas makes the market a great place to set up shop and there are a few more vendors than before.

“I like making people happy,” Nader said. “Getting repeat customers looking forward to your stuff. The people are so friendly and open. ... We know exactly where we're going, what we're doing.”

One new vendor is Pittsburgh Tortas, which makes Mexican street sandwiches and opened within the past few months in Plum. Eric Andrejeski of Plum and Mike Oliver of Monroeville are the owners.

“We feed the police and some of the local EMTs,” Andrejeski said. “We're only four months old, so we've got to get our name out there somehow. Combined, we have over 35 years in culinary experience.”

Oliver said they go to the farmers' market because “it's a community event, and we always want to be part of the community.”

More information about the farmers' market and other Verona events is available online through the chamber of commerce .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.