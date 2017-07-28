Plum schools get $1.5 million credit line to use as needed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Plum School Board voted 8-0 on Tuesday to acquire a $1.5 million line of credit with S&T Bank.

District business manager John Zahorchak said the credit is a cushion until tax revenue starts rolling in August, and is good to have while state legislators work on a budget.

“There's some uncertainly from a state funding standpoint,” Zahorchack said. “The line of credit is only to be used on an as-needed basis. My expectation is we won't use it.”

There is a 2 percent interest rate on any funds used. The district has $1.3 million in the bank, and a $1.2 million payroll to meet this month.

Board President Kevin Dowdell was absent from the meeting.

The board also voted 6-2 to hire borough resident Gina Kubit as executive assistant to Superintendent Tim Glasspool with a $52,000 salary. Board members Steve Schlauch and Vicky Roessler dissented.

Kubit replaces Cynthia Vento, who retired as confidential secretary to the superintendent at the end of June. Roessler said she did not like the hiring process, and Schlauch said he did not like the title change.

Shuttles ending

Plum School District no longer will provide shuttles from Oblock Junior High School and St. John the Baptist Parish to varsity home football games.

Board member and athletic committee chairperson Michele Gallagher made the announcement at Tuesday's board meeting.

Gallagher said there would be times when seven people road the shuttle to the games at Plum High School and only three would return. Other games had no shuttle riders at all.

