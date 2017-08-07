Plum strip mine cleanup continues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After processing millions of tons of waste coal from an old strip mine in Plum, an energy company is seeking to renew a state permit to continue cleaning up the now grass-covered land.

Robindale Energy Services Inc.'s permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection for the site commonly known as Renton Pile was issued in January 2003, and is to expire on Jan. 7.

A strip mine once operated on the site, going back about a century.

The Latrobe-based company has processed and shipped around 6.4 million tons of waste coal from the pile to the Seward Power Plant in New Florence, Westmoreland County, and the Scrubgrass Power Plant in Kennerdell, Venango County, to generate electricity.

Borough Manager Michael Thomas said he's looked forward to the dust settling — literally.

“The by-product of what they're pulling out over there is ash. So we've had soot and dust along with trucks leaving and coming back” Thomas said.

He added the company has been responsive and cooperative, overall.

Jim Panaro, executive vice president of Robindale, said the company is finished processing waste coal and now is working to recover a $539,000 bond it paid before it started the work. The company received 60 percent of the bond in June.

Under DEP regulations, there are three stages of recovering a reclamation bond, Panaro said. The next step is to monitor water quality, which he expects to be done by November.

“If we have no problems by November, then we file for stage two, 25 percent of the bond,” Panaro said. The last stage, for the remaining 15 percent of the amount, can only be completed 10 years past the last planting — in the fall of 2026, in the case of the old Renton Pile.

“If you would drive out there, you would see nothing but grass,” Panaro said. “We're all done, we're just in the water monitoring stage. And the standard we're held to is based on the permit.”

The permit, he said, essentially is a contract between Robindale and DEP that ensures that if any water issues crop up, the company will be held accountable to find a solution.

“We will have to renew this mining permit every five years to maintain permit conditions, even though no future mining will occur,” Panaro said.

Robindale has collected water samples from tributaries to Little Plum Creek and the Allegheny River, according to a DEP permit renewal notice. The samples have been submitted to DEP since February 2002, Panaro said.

He said the company started planting grass as part of the land's reclamation in 2015 and 2016.

The last planting was in fall 2016. According to DEP, companies must wait two growing seasons to ensure vegetation has taken root before filing for the second stage of the bond release.

Thomas said, during the time Robindale has worked at the site, “We asked them to put in a truck wash, and they did. Then we asked them to improve it, and they did.”

Robindale also bonded the state roads and placed funds in escrow for some roads to cover repairs, he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.