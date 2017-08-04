Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum family one of many touched by children's charity
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Mike Divittorio | Tribune-Review
The Robledo family makes their way through Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville recently after receiving a new stroller for Savanah, 15, from Variety - the Children’s Charity.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Robledo family of Plum has had to craft a language of their own to communicate with their oldest child, Savanah.

The 15-year-old suffers from epilepsy, poor muscle tone and other medical problems.

"Unless you're going through it, nobody understands it," her father, Sergio, said about raising a special needs child. "Even though she's nonverbal, she has a way of telling you what she wants."

Savanah attends school at the Children's Institute in Squirrel Hill. Her disabilities make it challenging to go on family trips.

Robledo said the family's been using a custom stroller provided by their insurance company for nearly eight years.

"Because they paid for the chair that we have, they won't give anything else," the father said. "We can't get another one for five years."

But the Robledos didn't have to wait. Pine-based Variety — the Children's Charity gave them an adaptive Kid Kart Mighty Lite stroller at a recent event at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.

"The stroller will help us to be able to be out in the community as a family," said her mother, Sandi. "We will be able to transport her to and from school safely ... take her on walks around the neighborhood. It will help her to be part of the family, but most of all it will give Savanah the ability to be a part of everything life has to offer."

Variety gave away two bikes and six strollers to Western Pennsylvania families at the event.

Charles LaValle, CEO of Variety, said the My Stroller program was unveiled in November 2014 in response to parental suggestions through its My Bike program, which provides adaptive bicycles to children with disabilities.

"You can learn a lot by listening to the families," he said. "We have to get the kids on the right equipment."

Variety also gave away eight iPads with communication apps designed for children with a communication disorder.

They were designed to enable kids to have a voice and express their thoughts and needs.

Distribution was made through Variety's My Voice program.

The charity serves 42 counties in the state including Westmoreland, York, Allegheny, Adams and Jefferson.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.