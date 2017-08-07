Geosciences professor addresses Plum residents' quake concerns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anytime water is injected into rock, there is a potential for earthquakes, a Penn State University professor said.

“But most quakes that are associated with that, you can't feel them,” said Terry Engelder, a Geosciences professor at Penn State University. “Small quakes are not a concern.”

The professor commented in an interview with the Tribune-Review to address concerns posed by Plum residents and others at a public hearing in July. The public's concerns are directed at the class II injection well in Plum that Penneco Environmental Services has proposed.

Delmont-based Penneco is seeking permits to dispose of fracking water and other fluids from oil and gas drilling operations at a site off Old Leechburg Road near the border with Murrysville and Upper Burrell.

Roughly 200 people showed up to a federal Environmental Protection Agency public hearing on the matter in late July. Every person who testified at the hearing expressed concern about the well, which, pending state and federal approval, would inject around 54,000 barrels of fracking wastewater per day “into the Murrysville sandstone at an interval depth of 1,896 to 1,936 feet.”

“This rock has high porosity, which is why Penneco is interested in it as an injection well,” Engelder said. “But one question is how the rock will react. Here, it's not clear to me what the answer is. So operators will want to be a little bit cautious because they don't really know how the rock will respond to this foreign fluid.”

Penneco Chief Operating Officer Ben Wallace has said that earthquakes caused by the injection well are highly unlikely, because of four factors:

• The injection formation, the Murrysville sandstone, is porous, which will allow for a “soaking” phenomenon.

• Tectonic tension doesn't exist in the area, like it does on the western side of the country.

• The depth at which the fluid will be injected, between 1,800 and 1,900 feet, is well below the water table, where drinking water is present.

• The volume of fluid being injected will not have enough pressure to cause seismic activity.

On Penneco's website, a page says, “nothing is more important than preserving our environment. Safe disposal of the salt and fresh water that's produced during oil and gas production is crucial to protect our water and soil from contamination.”

Mark Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, a drilling industry group, said injection wells are “proven and highly-regulated water disposal methods” and that they have been utilized by oil and natural gas producers for decades.

“While our industry overwhelmingly recycles and reuses water used to produce clean-burning natural gas, additional tools like UIC wells provide important operational flexibility in broader water management processes,” Spigelmyer said in a prepared statement.

Penneco's proposed injection well still needs to be approved by the EPA. If the EPA issues a permit, the state Department of Environmental Protection will need to approve and issue its own permit.

According to DEP spokesperson Lauren Fraley, Penneco will need to apply for the same permit through the state. The agency then performs its own review of the project and can choose to hold a public hearing as well.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.