Plum police activity includes 3 DUIs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum police responded to the following incidents:

Criminal mischief

• A resident reported someone threw something at her vehicle that left a golf ball-sized dent on July 29 along the 400 block of Tivoli Road.

DUI

• Brian Keith Marshall, 54, of Tarentum was charged with driving under the influence in connection with a July 28 incident along the 1200 block of Hulton Road.

• Dennis Dmitrievich Pogrebchtchikov, 23, of Murrysville was charged with driving under the influence in connection with a July 28 incident along the 600 block of Surfside Drive.

• Kayla Rene Lima, 25, of New Kensington was charged with driving under the influence in connection with an Aug. 2 incident along the 200 block of Shearer Road.

Hit and run

• A resident reported someone hit his vehicle while it was parked outside his house on July 27 along the 700 block of Blue Ridge Road.

Theft

• A resident reported someone stole cash out of his vehicle on July 30 along Sandune Court.

• A business owner reported someone stole three ladders from a truck on June 28 along the 400 block of Plum Industrial Park.