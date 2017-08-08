Car cruise motoring into Plum tonight
Here's a rundown of events in Plum and Oakmont this week:
Tuesday
• American Legion Post 980 in Plum will host a car cruise 6-9 p.m. at 7824 Saltsburg Road. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Call 412-795-9112 for more information.
• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. will host Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko in the Oak Room. The class is open to all levels of yoga practitioners. Bring your own mat. Donations will be accepted. Contact Stephanie Zimbe at 412-829-9532 for more information.
Wednesday
• Unity Community Church at 215 Unity Center Road in Plum hosts Tai Chi every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Instructor Connie Ainsworth will explain how to control balance, and the health benefits that come with gentle stretching and focus. Call 412-779-3600 for details.
Thursday
• Certified holistic health coach Lauren Samar will be conducting a class at the Oakmont Carnegie Library from 6-7 p.m. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.
Friday
• Plum Brass Quintet will perform at 7 p.m. at the Plum Community Center at 499 Center New Texas Road. Admission is free. Food at the center's cafe will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.