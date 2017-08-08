Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Car cruise motoring into Plum tonight
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Here's a rundown of events in Plum and Oakmont this week:

Tuesday

• American Legion Post 980 in Plum will host a car cruise 6-9 p.m. at 7824 Saltsburg Road. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Call 412-795-9112 for more information.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. will host Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko in the Oak Room. The class is open to all levels of yoga practitioners. Bring your own mat. Donations will be accepted. Contact Stephanie Zimbe at 412-829-9532 for more information.

Wednesday

• Unity Community Church at 215 Unity Center Road in Plum hosts Tai Chi every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Instructor Connie Ainsworth will explain how to control balance, and the health benefits that come with gentle stretching and focus. Call 412-779-3600 for details.

Thursday

• Certified holistic health coach Lauren Samar will be conducting a class at the Oakmont Carnegie Library from 6-7 p.m. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

Friday

• Plum Brass Quintet will perform at 7 p.m. at the Plum Community Center at 499 Center New Texas Road. Admission is free. Food at the center's cafe will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.