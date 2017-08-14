Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Artists of Oakmont exhibit hosted by historical society
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
The Oakmont Historical Society presents 'The Artists of Oakmont' exhibit now through Sept. 30. Clara Oskin, assistant museum docent, admires the works of artist Tony Kozlosky, a resident of Oakmont since 1956.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Jim Stamton checks out a piece in the Oakmont Historical Society's exhibit, 'The Artists of Oakmont.'

Updated 20 minutes ago

James Bingham was one of the preeminent illustrators of the 1950s and 60s.

Bingham, who graduated from Oakmont High School in 1936, had his work used by Western Electric, Alcoa, Gulf Oil and other corporations. While he died in 1971 at 54, his work lives on in the exhibit, “The Artists of Oakmont,” on display through September at the Oakmont Historical Society.

Other artists featured in the exhibit include Tom McGrady, a 1965 Oakmont High graduate and former Riverview Arts & Crafts Group president who now lives in upstate New York.

His contribution is a rendering of Camp Wright, a Civil War camp in Oakmont in 1861. It is one of the first pieces patrons see as they walk through the door at the historical society.

Docent Clare Oskin said her favorite work in the exhibit is by Tony Kozlosky. It is a print showing the train station that used to be across the street from what is now Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco along Allegheny Avenue.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” Oskin said. “I've been in this town over 60 years, and I can remember the train station and people coming and going. There was so much activity.”

Former Oakmont resident Jim Stanton said he was impressed with the art when he stopped in to see the exhibit last week. “I didn't see enough of it. I'm going to come back,” Stanton said. “History is interesting to me, especially (history from) where you live.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

