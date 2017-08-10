Dog park drive getting formal boost in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An informal drive to raise money for a dog park in Plum is expected to become more official Monday.

Plum council is expected to approve opening a dog park fund at S&T Bank so people can make donations to the canine-friendly effort started by resident Allison Wade in March.

Wade since then has collected $5,100 through fundraising that included a GoFundMe page online.

“I am going to transfer the money once it is all set up,” she said about the dog park fund. “It's a place to keep the money so I am not holding it. The borough will manage the fund so it's more official.”

The borough's account will allow tax-deductible donations, which could not be done through Thomas.

“She's not a nonprofit,” Borough Manager Michael Thomas said. “People will be able to go any S&T Bank and make a tax-deductible donation once the account is created.”

Support for the dog park has grown through the Facebook page “Dog Park for Plum Borough,” which has more than 1,100 members.

Plans for the proposed park have not been finalized.

Thomas said he had multiple conversations with Allegheny County parks and recreation officials about putting a dog park in its Boyce Park in Plum.

“The county's reaction has been very positive and favorable,” he said.

Thomas said in June that the Boyce Park option would have a fenced-in area built near its lower baseball field by the basketball courts off of New Texas Road. County officials did not return calls about the dog park.

“Before we more forward with that, we want to see if there's other options,” Thomas said.

The fence is estimated to cost $30,000. Wade's group wants to raise $25,000, with the borough covering any remaining expenses. The park could open in the spring of 2018.

A fundraiser called Paws for Plum is slated Aug. 19 in front of the Plum EMS station at 1990 Old Mine Road. The one-mile dog walk with vendors, a DJ and other activities is to start at 9 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $25 per family.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.