Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Dog park drive getting formal boost in Plum
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Submitted.
Allison Wade and her 10-month-old Rottweiler, Apollo, outside her parents’ home in Plum. Wade is leading an effort to get a dog park in the borough.

Updated 3 hours ago

An informal drive to raise money for a dog park in Plum is expected to become more official Monday.

Plum council is expected to approve opening a dog park fund at S&T Bank so people can make donations to the canine-friendly effort started by resident Allison Wade in March.

Wade since then has collected $5,100 through fundraising that included a GoFundMe page online.

“I am going to transfer the money once it is all set up,” she said about the dog park fund. “It's a place to keep the money so I am not holding it. The borough will manage the fund so it's more official.”

The borough's account will allow tax-deductible donations, which could not be done through Thomas.

“She's not a nonprofit,” Borough Manager Michael Thomas said. “People will be able to go any S&T Bank and make a tax-deductible donation once the account is created.”

Support for the dog park has grown through the Facebook page “Dog Park for Plum Borough,” which has more than 1,100 members.

Plans for the proposed park have not been finalized.

Thomas said he had multiple conversations with Allegheny County parks and recreation officials about putting a dog park in its Boyce Park in Plum.

“The county's reaction has been very positive and favorable,” he said.

Thomas said in June that the Boyce Park option would have a fenced-in area built near its lower baseball field by the basketball courts off of New Texas Road. County officials did not return calls about the dog park.

“Before we more forward with that, we want to see if there's other options,” Thomas said.

The fence is estimated to cost $30,000. Wade's group wants to raise $25,000, with the borough covering any remaining expenses. The park could open in the spring of 2018.

A fundraiser called Paws for Plum is slated Aug. 19 in front of the Plum EMS station at 1990 Old Mine Road. The one-mile dog walk with vendors, a DJ and other activities is to start at 9 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $25 per family.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.