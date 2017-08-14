Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum athletic fields torn up by flood waters
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Plum Public Works
Plum Creek Park along New Texas Road suffered major damage from a late July storm.
A pavilion at Plum Creek Park along New Texas Road sustained major damage from a late July storm.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Plum Creek Park is in dire need of repair after suffering heavy damage from storms late last month.

There are eight ball fields, three pavilions, a small playground and a two athletic fields at the complex that stretches from New Texas to Harris roads. Two of the ball fields were all but washed away by the floods. Six of the ball fields were damaged

Water, mud, rocks and logs ended up in pavilions or against fences after the storm., and parking lots were littered with debris.

Plum Bildings and Grounds Supervisor Joe Fischetti said public works crews cleaned up as best they could.

"Everything washed out of the fields and went all over the walkways," he said. "We had guys pressure washing and blowing all the dirt off."

Fischetti called on council to approve emergency repairs such as replacement fencing, grass, sod and infield mix. Estimated cost was $45,600.

Council last month awarded a $102,000 contract to Apollo-based Sports & Recreation Associates for two dugouts, a backstop at one ball field and a walking trail to connect others. Borough Manager Michael Thomas said he would work with that company to scale back the project to free up funds for the repairs.

"We did file a claim with our insurance company, which has been denied because acts of God typically are denied," he said. "If we're going to move forward with (repairs), council is going to have to authorize this."

It's unclear when repairs would begin. It's also too early to tell whether the work will impact the upcoming Plum Baseball & Softball Association season, which starts after Labor Day.

"We're hoping they can get the repairs done so that it won't impact our schedule," Councilman and PBSA President Dave Seitz said Friday. "If it does, we'll make adjustments. We're still taking registrations."

Fischetti said there were three flooding incidents at the park in the past four years. Councilman Paul Dern suggested getting the Army Corps of Engineers to fix these problems.

Borough Engineer Robert Mitall said finding a solution to the flooding may prove difficult because of Plum Creek and the fields are in a floodplain.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

