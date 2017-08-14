Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum High School will offer new computer science courses
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Diane Bodnar, learning support teacher at Plum High School, gets the classroom ready for students return on the first day of school Aug. 29. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Plum High School officials believe new technological devices and courses will help raise the bar for students in science and related studies this year.

“I think this is one of the most exciting years for us because of all the time in professional development that has gone into our STEM program,” assistant Superintendent Gail Yamnitzk said. “I think we are poised to be a regional leader in that.”

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The district will offer new computer science courses at the high school, complete with updated labs and new iPads for freshmen.

“We're ready for our students to come back,” Director of Educational Technology Chris Burkey said. “The iPads are on site and will be configured and distributed to them once the school year gets started.”

The freshman iPad initiative was approved in May with a three-year agreement with Apple to provide 325 of the tablets. Board members hoped to offer the devices to all high school students, but opted just for ninth-graders due to budgetary concerns. Sixth- through eighth-graders, for the third year in a row, will receive iPads.

Each of the four Plum elementary schools will have an opportunity to increase STEM learning through the district's Mobile Maker. The traveling classroom, which features robots, a 3-D printer, wood-burning tools and a laser engraver/cutter, will be at a school for nine weeks at a time.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

