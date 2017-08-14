Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Riverview School District works to improve teacher/parent communication
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Riverview School District officials believe a new student information system will improve teacher and parent communication this school year.

Robert Rizzo, technology and safety director, called the eSchool Plus system — a data warehouse of grades, attendance records and other information — is more user-friendly than last year's database.

“Our older system didn't have a great communication piece,” Rizzo said. “This one has an app parents can use so they can look up the lastst information on their phones, and it has a much better web interface.”

Bad news is it won't be available the first day of the school year Monday.

“The first phase is to get all the information uploaded into the system, and it will formally launch sometime later in the first semester,” Rizzo said. “We're still getting all the data over and the teachers trained. There's lots of stuff for everybody to learn.”

It will eventually be posted online through the parent portal on the main page of the district's website , rsd.k12.pa.us.

More technology

Kindergarten and first-grade students will receive computer tablets after Christmas break as part of the district's technology program expansion.

Rizzo said high school students received Windows tablets for the past six years, and now technology is slowly rolling into the elementary schools. Second- and third-graders are expected to get tablets in 2018-19.

Superintendent Margaret DiNinno said the junior high will pilot a blended learning program with laptop computers.

“We are working with our teachers to explore traditional and online learning opportunities to use in a variety of ways to support learning,” she said.

The district's in its second year of using MobyMax, an educational software package designed to encourage student involvement in more web-based learning. It was piloted in grades 3-6 last year and will be implemented in K-8 this year.

New keyboarding and internet safety classes will be offered to kindergarten through sixth-grade students.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.