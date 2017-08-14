Riverview School District works to improve teacher/parent communication

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Riverview School District officials believe a new student information system will improve teacher and parent communication this school year.

Robert Rizzo, technology and safety director, called the eSchool Plus system — a data warehouse of grades, attendance records and other information — is more user-friendly than last year's database.

“Our older system didn't have a great communication piece,” Rizzo said. “This one has an app parents can use so they can look up the lastst information on their phones, and it has a much better web interface.”

Bad news is it won't be available the first day of the school year Monday.

“The first phase is to get all the information uploaded into the system, and it will formally launch sometime later in the first semester,” Rizzo said. “We're still getting all the data over and the teachers trained. There's lots of stuff for everybody to learn.”

It will eventually be posted online through the parent portal on the main page of the district's website , rsd.k12.pa.us.

More technology

Kindergarten and first-grade students will receive computer tablets after Christmas break as part of the district's technology program expansion.

Rizzo said high school students received Windows tablets for the past six years, and now technology is slowly rolling into the elementary schools. Second- and third-graders are expected to get tablets in 2018-19.

Superintendent Margaret DiNinno said the junior high will pilot a blended learning program with laptop computers.

“We are working with our teachers to explore traditional and online learning opportunities to use in a variety of ways to support learning,” she said.

The district's in its second year of using MobyMax, an educational software package designed to encourage student involvement in more web-based learning. It was piloted in grades 3-6 last year and will be implemented in K-8 this year.

New keyboarding and internet safety classes will be offered to kindergarten through sixth-grade students.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.