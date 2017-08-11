Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Reading earns kids invite to Oakmont library party

Mike Divittorio | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
From left, Gwendolyn Ramsey, 13, William Floyd, 1, Aderyn Ramsey, 11, and Kestrel Ramsey, 7, with prizes given out at Oakmont library's Summer Reading Fun program party, Aug. 5.
Abigaile Manners, 2, with one of the new books she received at Oakmont library's Summer Reading Fun program party, Aug. 5.
Aderyn Ramsey, 11, with a package of books she received during Oakmont library's Summer Reading Fun program party, Aug. 5.
Josiah Manners, 4, and his brother, Ethan, 2, sort through a stack of books during Oakmont library's Summer Reading Fun program on Aug. 5.

The Summer Reading Fun program at the Oakmont Carnegie Library wrapped up with a grand finale party on Saturday, Aug. 5.

To attend the party, participants had to have read at least five books during the summer.

