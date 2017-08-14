Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

What's happening this week in Plum, Oakmont
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Some of the work on display at 'The Artists of Oakmont' exhibit at the Oakmont Historical Society through September.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Here's some of what is going on in Plum and Oakmont this week:

• Oakmont Historical Society presents “The Artists of Oakmont” exhibit through Sept. 30 at 628 Allegheny River Blvd.The center operated by the historical society is open noon-3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 412-828-3022.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. will host Gentle Yoga at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with instructor Cora Fetchko in the Oak Room. The class is open to all levels of yoga practitioners. Bring your own mat. Donations will be accepted. Contact Stephanie Zimbe at 412-829-9532 for more information.

• Plum Senior Community Center hosts its monthly caregivers meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at 445 Center New Texas Road. There will be a certified nutritionist to discuss healthy eating on the go. People do not need to be borough residents to attend. Call 412-798-2330 for more information.

• Plum Senior Community Center's monthly birthday party tradition continues.

Anyone with a birthday this month is encouraged to visit the center at 499 Center New Texas Road for cake, coffee, flowers, friendship and music.

Celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

• Plum Community Library will host Circle of Stitchers 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at 445 Center New Texas Road. Knitters, crocheters, and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

