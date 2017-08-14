Plum S.D. to start work on 2018-19 budget now

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials hope to avoid a third straight tax increase by starting 2018-19 budget discussions Tuesday.

“It's just preliminary discussions,” board president Kevin Dowdell said Monday afternoon. “I always wanted to start right away. You pass a budget in June, and I'm thinking July and August to start the process for next year. It's kind of early, but we can talk.”

Plum starts this school year a little more than $4 million in debt.

In past years, the board started looking at expenses and revenues in October, according to Vice President and finance committee chairperson Michelle Stepnick.

“I feel as if the budget should be a continuous conversation, and if there are ideas to be talked about they need to be broken down,” Stepnick said.

The board approved this school year's $66 million budget in June with a property tax hike of 0.866-mill and no cuts to programs.

A property owner with the median home value of $110,000 will pay $105 more in taxes compared to 2016-17.

The district also approved a 12-year, $5.6 million bond in June to raise money for the next three years.

It raised taxes from 18.758 to 19.337 for 2016-17.

Plum plans to recruit Chinese students on a tuition basis for 2018-19. The board attempted to have the student program in place for this school year, but was unable to get government clearances and visas in a timely manner.

Tuesday's workshop agenda lists visa applications and a recruitment trip for Superintendent Tim Glasspool in September in its education section.

“I think it's a good possibility (to bring in these students),” Dowdell said. “We have logistics to go through. I think it would benefit both Chinese students and our district as well.”

Other discussion items for Tuesday include elementary construction, consolidation and redistricting for the 2018-19 school year, as well as the start of the process for closing Regency Park Elementary School.

Districts must notify the state Department of Education and hold public hearings prior to closing any school.

The workshop will take place in the high school library immediately following a special voting meeting scheduled for 6 p.m.

The special meeting agenda has not been posted.

Dowdell said it involves personnel moves such as hiring an elementary teacher at Center, and the approval of some volunteer coaches.

The workshop agenda is available online at pbsd.k12.pa.us/august2017.aspx .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.