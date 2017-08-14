Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum Council considers keeping the borough's police dog
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
Mike DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Plum Council's chamber was packed Monday night with people supporting the borough’s police dog program, which council voted in June to eliminate by the end of the year. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017
Mike DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Supporters of keeping Plum's police dog circulated these posted ahead of Monday night's council meeting. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

Plum officials will reconsider keeping the borough's police dog in response to petitions and public outcry.

Council President Mike Doyle made the announcement at council's meeting Monday night.

“The (borough) manager (Michael Thomas) is being charged to look at other options in order to continue the program,” Doyle said to a capacity crowd.

Many held black-and-yellow Support The K-9 Program signs.

“I'm not making any promises that we're going to keep this program going, but we're open-minded,” Doyle said. “ We're all ‘pro-dog' up here. It does provide an essential service to the borough.”

Council chambers was packed for the second month in a row with residents and other K-9 officers in support of keeping Plum's police dog.

Council voted unanimously June 13 to end the program effective Dec. 31.

Some officials said it isn't worth the $20,000-per-year cost because the dog is available only three shifts a week.

“This has nothing to do with not liking animals,” Doyle said. “It was a 7-0 vote against it for a reason. The contract right now is not beneficial to the taxpayers of this borough.”

He said the decision was made after consulting with Mayor Rich Hrivnak and police Chief Jeff Armstrong.

Mayor Rich Hrivnak read a report from police Chief Jeff Armstrong on Monday, which stated Plum police would continue to provide high quality law enforcement with or without the police dog unit.

Officer Lee Temple has been the department's dog officer since late 1998, first with German shepherd that retired in 2007.

A Belgian Malinois replaced Tyler that year. That dog, Voda, is expected to retire sometime later this year.

Both dogs were trained in narcotics, tracking and apprehension. After retirement, Voda will live with Temple, who will continue to be a patrolman.

More than 15 people signed up to speak Monday in favor of the program.

Resident Sarah Steele said the borough needs more police dogs, not fewer.

“(Police) need every set of eyes they can get,” Steele said. “And if those two little eyes happen to have a black nose in front of them, and two pointy ears on the top, they probably work better we do.”

Resident Bill O'Leary, who started a petition to save the police dog program in June, thanked council for taking another look at the program.

O'Leary purported to have collected 1,500 signatures and other residents presented their own petitions.

“It's had a direct effect on me,” O'Leary said. “I've heard different numbers quoted of what the K-9 program costs. I don't care what it costs. What is one life worth? What is one police officer's life worth?”

Doyle said the program will be reviewed by the finance and personnel committee before the matter comes back to council.

It is unclear when another vote regarding the police dog unit would take place.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

