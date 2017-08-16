Judge rules Plum sex suit can continue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal judge has ruled a civil rights lawsuit filed by a victim in the Plum High School sex scandal can proceed against Plum Borough and its former school resource officer.

U.S. Judge Nora Berry Fischer ruled the borough could be liable for damages because the alleged inaction by Kost could be deemed a “state-created danger.”

The suit claims the Plum School District and others ignored the signs that teacher Jason Cooper was having sex with the girl in early 2015.

In addition to resource officer Mark Kost and the borough, the victim is suing the school district, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool, former high school principal Ryan Kociela and Cooper, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to assaulting the woman and is serving an 18-to-36-month prison sentence.

The lawsuit identifies the victim only as Jane Doe.

In a release, Craig L. Fishman, the victim's attorney, said he was pleased by the ruling.

“Plum High School was a snake pit where young girls were thrown in by the defendants. They cared more about protecting their friends than doing their jobs,” he said. “We filed suit seeking justice for this courageous young lady and to prevent teachers from sexually abusing students at Plum High School in the future.”

Fischer also dismissed some allegations against the borough and Kost regarding the alleged failure to investigate or reckless investigation and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The suit demands a judgement of more than $75,000 “plus punitive damages, interest, cost of suit, and any other damages deemed proper by the Court.”

A telephone message for Plum attorney Scott Dunlop was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Jeff Domenick is a content producer for Trib Total Media. Contact him at 412-871-2324, jdomenick@tribweb.com and on Twitter, @jeff_domenick. Staff writer Megan Guza contributed to this story.