Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Accused Plum drugstore robber waives court hearing

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
Nathan Comanici
Allegheny County Jail
Nathan Comanici

Updated 8 minutes ago

A Plum man charged with robbing Bill's Hometown Pharmacy at 1095 Unity Center Road waived his preliminary hearing before District Judge Linda Zucco on Wednesday morning.

Nathan Tyler Comanici, 33, is accused of forcing an employee at knifepoint to give him prescription narcotics on Aug. 5.

Plum police apprehended Comanici in woods near the pharmacy with the help of a Penn Hills K-9 unit dog.

Comanici is charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts each of robbery, simple assault and possession with intent to deliver, and 13 counts of possession of controlled substances.

Two counts of aggravated assault were withdrawn.

Comanici remains in the Allegheny County Jail on $20,000 bond.

At Wednesday's hearing, Comanici was also arraigned in an unrelated incident on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His preliminary hearing on that case was scheduled for Aug. 23.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.