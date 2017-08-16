Accused Plum drugstore robber waives court hearing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Plum man charged with robbing Bill's Hometown Pharmacy at 1095 Unity Center Road waived his preliminary hearing before District Judge Linda Zucco on Wednesday morning.

Nathan Tyler Comanici, 33, is accused of forcing an employee at knifepoint to give him prescription narcotics on Aug. 5.

Plum police apprehended Comanici in woods near the pharmacy with the help of a Penn Hills K-9 unit dog.

Comanici is charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts each of robbery, simple assault and possession with intent to deliver, and 13 counts of possession of controlled substances.

Two counts of aggravated assault were withdrawn.

Comanici remains in the Allegheny County Jail on $20,000 bond.

At Wednesday's hearing, Comanici was also arraigned in an unrelated incident on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His preliminary hearing on that case was scheduled for Aug. 23.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.