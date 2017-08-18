Homes sought for exchange students in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The district hopes to get 30 Chinese students to come to school in Plum next year. Tuition for each student has been set at $11,000.

Superintendent Timothy Glasspool will travel to China for about a week in September to recruit students to spend a year attending Plum High School.

Plum School District is seeking residents to house Chinese fifth-graders for a few weeks as they experience life and education in the borough.

Superintendent Tim Glasspool said the district plans to welcome 40 students through the Shenzhen International Exchange Program from Sept. 30 through Oct. 22.

“It's actually quite exciting for Plum Borough. Not just for the students who come here, but for our students to learn about another culture,” Glasspool said.

Glasspool said one of the reasons Chinese families send their young students to the United States is to help them get into a prestigious middle school back home.

Students coming to Plum will speak English and be accompanied by Chinese educators while in school.

Residents selected to house the children will receive a $750 stipend. Applications to participate in the program are available online. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31.

Glasspool said the district will work with a Pittsburgh agency to find housing for the students if not enough families apply.

A Homestay informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Oblock Junior High auditorium, 440 Presque Isle Drive.

Call Glasspool at 412-798-6350 or email glasspoolt@pbsd.k12.pa.us for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.