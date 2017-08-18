Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steve Bannon leaves adviser role in Trump administration
Plum/Oakmont

Homes sought for exchange students in Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Chinese students address a Mandarin I class at Hampton High School. The Plum School District will soon welcome 40 Chinese exchange students to its fifth-grade classrooms for about a month.
Submitted
Chinese students address a Mandarin I class at Hampton High School. The Plum School District will soon welcome 40 Chinese exchange students to its fifth-grade classrooms for about a month.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Plum School District is seeking residents to house Chinese fifth-graders for a few weeks as they experience life and education in the borough.

Superintendent Tim Glasspool said the district plans to welcome 40 students through the Shenzhen International Exchange Program from Sept. 30 through Oct. 22.

“It's actually quite exciting for Plum Borough. Not just for the students who come here, but for our students to learn about another culture,” Glasspool said.

Glasspool said one of the reasons Chinese families send their young students to the United States is to help them get into a prestigious middle school back home.

Students coming to Plum will speak English and be accompanied by Chinese educators while in school.

Residents selected to house the children will receive a $750 stipend. Applications to participate in the program are available online. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31.

Glasspool said the district will work with a Pittsburgh agency to find housing for the students if not enough families apply.

A Homestay informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Oblock Junior High auditorium, 440 Presque Isle Drive.

Call Glasspool at 412-798-6350 or email glasspoolt@pbsd.k12.pa.us for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.