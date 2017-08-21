Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont decides against curfew for youths

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Oakmont
Michael DiVittorio
Oakmont

Updated 2 hours ago

Oakmont officials have decided not to establish a curfew for youths in the borough.

After considering the issue at meetings and workshops, council decided the ordinance was unnecessary.

“There's absolutely no need,” Councilman Tim Favo said.

“Just because they're under the age of 18 doesn't mean they don't have rights. I don't want our police to become babysitters.”

Former police officer Christopher Whaley advised the board that enforcement of a curfew could be cumbersome.

“When an adult offender is brought into the station they are lodged in one of the holding cells and then monitored via camera,” he said.

“Juveniles cannot be secured in a holding cell, which means an Oakmont police officer would be required to sit and monitor the juvenile until a parent or guardian arrives.

“In instances where you have multiple juveniles, this could require two police officers to monitor them. With only two officers typically working the street, this leaves no one to answer 911 calls for service.”

Neighboring borough Verona has had a curfew since the 1960s.

The curfew for those 17 and younger is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A siren goes off around 9:45 p.m., giving minors a 15-minute warning.

Verona Mayor David Ricupero said last month juveniles usually abide by the curfew and police have not had any problems with enforcement.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.