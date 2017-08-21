Oakmont decides against curfew for youths

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont officials have decided not to establish a curfew for youths in the borough.

After considering the issue at meetings and workshops, council decided the ordinance was unnecessary.

“There's absolutely no need,” Councilman Tim Favo said.

“Just because they're under the age of 18 doesn't mean they don't have rights. I don't want our police to become babysitters.”

Former police officer Christopher Whaley advised the board that enforcement of a curfew could be cumbersome.

“When an adult offender is brought into the station they are lodged in one of the holding cells and then monitored via camera,” he said.

“Juveniles cannot be secured in a holding cell, which means an Oakmont police officer would be required to sit and monitor the juvenile until a parent or guardian arrives.

“In instances where you have multiple juveniles, this could require two police officers to monitor them. With only two officers typically working the street, this leaves no one to answer 911 calls for service.”

Neighboring borough Verona has had a curfew since the 1960s.

The curfew for those 17 and younger is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A siren goes off around 9:45 p.m., giving minors a 15-minute warning.

Verona Mayor David Ricupero said last month juveniles usually abide by the curfew and police have not had any problems with enforcement.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.