Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Letter to editor: Quintet draws raves for Plum performance

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Great reviews

To the editor:

Just wanted you all to be aware of the most endearing, magnificent event that took place at the Plum Community Center. We want to say a very special “thank you” to Michael Buckstein and the Plum Brass Quintet for entertaining the crowd of over 60 in attendance the evening of Aug. 11. These students from Plum have moved onto college and the workforce, but have been faithful to giving back to their community by planning and performing an entertaining two-hour event. The staff here at the center, several active seniors and community members are most appreciative of the group for sharing their many talents. The crowd was able to sing and dance along to the favorite “Steeler Polka” and many enjoyed the beautiful sounds of “Amazing Grace.” Stay tuned as the Plum Brass Quintet has promised to return for a holiday performance to celebrate the season later this year at the Plum Community Center..

Maria Schafer, program coordinator

On behalf of Plum Community Center staff and members

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.