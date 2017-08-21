Letter to editor: Quintet draws raves for Plum performance
Great reviews
To the editor:
Just wanted you all to be aware of the most endearing, magnificent event that took place at the Plum Community Center. We want to say a very special “thank you” to Michael Buckstein and the Plum Brass Quintet for entertaining the crowd of over 60 in attendance the evening of Aug. 11. These students from Plum have moved onto college and the workforce, but have been faithful to giving back to their community by planning and performing an entertaining two-hour event. The staff here at the center, several active seniors and community members are most appreciative of the group for sharing their many talents. The crowd was able to sing and dance along to the favorite “Steeler Polka” and many enjoyed the beautiful sounds of “Amazing Grace.” Stay tuned as the Plum Brass Quintet has promised to return for a holiday performance to celebrate the season later this year at the Plum Community Center..
Maria Schafer, program coordinator
On behalf of Plum Community Center staff and members