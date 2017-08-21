Letter to editor: Plum man says never say never

Never say never

To the editor:

A year ago I sat at home reflecting after not going to Cooperstown Dreamspark for the first time in 16 years. I had decided to call it quits. The excitement of “The Dream” had faded.

Circumstances beyond my control took away the joy, but what I did not know was that nothing could take away the joy and pleasure of watching Plum's finest represent our community to the nation with pride and determination.

So, I was approached by two of what I would find out later were awesome coaches — Dan Macioce and Bill Rumcick — to return for the boys and the team.

They presented a convincing rationale and pulled at the heart strings. They succeeded and I am so grateful.

Me, Mr. “S,” the inspirer and sharer of S-isms, life lessons, was taught a life lesson by a group of 12-year-old baseball players: “You are not finished when you lose, you are finished when you quit.”

I may have lost the inspiration to continue to umpire in the home of baseball, but my heart did not quit. Two goal-oriented motivators of our youth would not take no for an answer. They pushed and pushed and then made the ultimate move, they introduced me to the boys and their families. Young and old these people showed me again what our community is built on and what the love of the youth and community can bring you. Thank you Plum Bulldogs for showing me again what William Shakespeare knew years ago: “A rose is still a rose by any other name.”

Though you are known as the Bulldogs and always will be, you are Mustangs through and through. You have the fury, the grit and the determination of your predecessors and will continue their success while building your own memories.

These boys got me to realize: “ Never give up on your dreams. Never allow others to deter you from your goals,” and “if given an elephant to eat, don't eat it whole but eat it piece by piece.”

I can only hope that this article taught you the reader the same thing.

Ron Sakolsky

Plum