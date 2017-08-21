This week in Plum and Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's some of what is going on in Plum and Oakmont this week:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. will host Meditation with a Monk from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday with Bhante Punna from the Pittsburgh Buddhist Center. Calm your psyche in the Red Oak Room.Contact Stephanie Zimble at 412-829-9532 for more information.

• American Legion Post 980 in Plum will host a car cruise from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at 7824 Saltsburg Road. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Call 412-795-9112 for more information.

• Plum Senior Community Center at 499 Center New Texas Road will have its Virtual Senior Academy at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The academy allows Plum seniors to interact with other senior centers via the internet. The program is free and open to the public. This week's class features a culinary tour of Italy. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

• Plum Senior Community Center hosts craft activities from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. This week's craft is rock painting. People can paint rocks that will be distributed throughout the borough. Those who find the rocks can upload photos of their findings to the center's Facebook page, facebook.com/plumcenter.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.