Plum/Oakmont

A-maze-ing farm in Plum growing strong in 18th year

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
Decorations outside the Mallisee Corn Maze in Plum.
Mike DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Decorations outside the Mallisee Corn Maze in Plum.

Henry Mallisee and his family built a fall tradition that continues to grow in its 18th year in Plum.

The family's corn maze now also includes a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, an obstacle course, pedal tractors, crafters, a round-bale hay maze, children's games and a petting zoo featuring goats, bunnies and sheep.

“People seem to love it,” Mallisee said. “We have people who came here as kids, and now they're bringing their kids back. Lots of new people every year, too.

“It makes you feel good. Everybody has a good time here.”

Vanessa Cannavine of Munhall brought her daughter, Octavia, 5, and son Nicholas, 2, to the farm recently.

Cannavine said she used to visit the farm when she was growing up in Penn Hills, and was happy to share new memories with her children.

“I wanted my kids to enjoy the same tradition I did with such a family-oriented farm,” said Cannivine.

Octavia said she liked picking pumpkins and going down slides.

Anthony DeBlasio of Plum said he discovered the farm for the first time this year.

“Never even saw it, and we pass it all the time on the way to the soccer fields,” he said. “My wife was even saying, ‘This has as much as anywhere else we've been.' We've been to a few different pumpkin patches. We'll be back again.”

Camden DeBlasio, 5, and his sister, Blake, 3, had fun on the pedal tractors and running around the farm from one activity to the next.

The most popular — and the main attraction — however, is a maze cut through three acres of corn designed and crafted by Mallisee's wife, Gaye.

It features 10-foot-tall corn stocks and four pictures of “varmints” with hole punchers that participants use to mark index cards they are carrying. Those who collect all four punches have a chance to win a prize.

“I like it if we don't get lost,” said Bradford resident Karolyn Graves laughing as she walked with her granddaughter, Mackenzie Mallaber, 7, of Plum.

Corn at the site is planted in June and by September the crop is ready to be fashioned into the maze.

“It's a great corn season,” Henry Mallisee said. “We got lots of precipitation and enough rain to make the crop. I think it's one of the nicest mazes we've ever had because of the weather.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

