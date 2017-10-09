Tons of fun stuff in Plum, Oakmont this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for something to do in Plum or Oakmont this week?

Here's a quick guide of activities in those areas.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. will host Gentle Yoga with Cora from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The free program is with instructor Cora Fetchko. It is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary. Contact Stephanie Zimble at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• The Oakmont library also hosts Meditation with a Monk from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday with monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center. Calm your psyche in the Red Oak Room.

Email Robin Almendinger at almendingerr@einetwork.net for more information.

• Plum Senior Community Center at 499 Center New Texas Road will have its Virtual Senior Academy at 11 a.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The academy allows Plum seniors to interact with other senior centers via the internet. The program is free and open to the public. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

• The center also hosts a quilting/women's group from 1-3 p.m. each Friday in October. The program is free and open to the public. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

• Plum Community Library at 445 Center New Texas Road will host a Fire Safety Story Time from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Tuesday with special guest firefighters form the Unity Volunteer Fire Department.

The activity is to commemorate Fire Safety/Prevention Week, and is a combination of the library's three story times.

All 2-5 year olds and their caregivers are invited to join in on the fun and educational experience. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

• The Plum library offers Creative Coding for grades 1-4 from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Learn basic computer programming using code.org, Tynker and Scratch to create your own unique story board and designs. Registration is required. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

• The Plum library also hosts Life Writers from noon-2:30 p.m. Friday.

Join the group to work on writing stories about your life. The program is free and open to the public. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.