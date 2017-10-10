Plum Council to mull gas well permit at Wednesday meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A map identifying seven sites that an oil and gas exploration company has looked at for possible development of hydraulic fracturing projects in Plum has resident Daniel Laird scared.

The exclamation mark-filled email he sent to about 50 residents on Monday, with the map attached, makes that clear:

“Plum Resident!!!!!! Be Aware!!!!!! Fracking industry injection wells are planned near our homes!!! The effects: Immediate decrease in your property value, pollution from carcinogenic chemicals, negative impact on our infrastructure. Contact your local official and urge them to fight in your best interest!!!”

The email also urged residents to attend a Plum Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, where a permit for one of the fracking projects will be considered.

Gas exploration company Huntley & Huntley of Monroeville is developing a Marcellus shale well named “Midas” on land near Coxcomb Hill Road in Plum. Company officials say they always are looking at properties to develop, and the six other named projects on the map that Laird and others were distributing were just speculative sites being considered.

“This map of potential well locations in Plum Borough inaccurately portrays our current planned activity,” company vice president and attorney Paul Burke said in an email.

“We routinely identify multiple potential locations for well pads, as the siting of those locations is subject to many variables. As our development plans become more certain, we will reach out to Plum Borough to discuss those plans.”

The map that outlines the possible well sites was developed by engineers for the Plum Borough Municipal Authority.

Huntley & Huntley had approached the borough about buying water for its fracking developments, and provided information about the sites in consideration at the time.

“Huntley & Huntley asked, ‘Can you provide any water to these sites?'” said Bob Mitall, of the engineering company R.F. Mitall and Associates. “So the water authority needed to know where these well pads were going to be – and we made the map.”

The municipal authority did not return calls Tuesday.

It is unknown how the map ended up in a pile with others at a public hearing about another company's plans for a fracking wastewater injection well in Plum in September. But that is where Laird said he picked up his copy.“In my opinion, those are awfully close to houses, parks and schools,” Laird said about the sites listed on the map.

Laird, a construction manager who lives near one of the sites, said he is not against fracking.

“I wouldn't be opposed to it if it was in a more industrial area or away from housing plans,” he said.

Burke, who is expected to be at the council meeting when his company's permit is considered, stressed that the Midas well is the only one being developed in Plum at this time.

“We are seeking permission from Plum Borough to construct one well pad (the Midas site) in the municipality,” Burke said. “We are grateful that many citizens of the borough have entrusted the development of their valuable natural gas rights to us and we intend to effectively develop our landowners' minerals.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.