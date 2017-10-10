Food and Water Watch to discuss fracking in Oakmont tonight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A national environmental advocacy group is hosting a workshop in Oakmont on Tuesday to discuss local efforts to restrict Marcellus shale drilling.

The meeting is the second of a series of three that started in September. Citizens to Protect Oakmont and the Food and Water Watch, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., are hosting the session that will focus on legal issues surrounding oil and gas companies and local governments, according to organizers.

The next meeting is Oct. 24 and will review Oakmont's updated draft of an oil and gas ordinance that council is proposing.

The meetings at the Oakmont Elks Lodge were spurred by the borough's adoption of an ordinance in July that set limits on seismic testing, a step that usually precedes hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Fracking is a process of extracting gas by injecting rock deep in the ground with high-pressure water, sand and chemicals.

The meetings are part of the nonprofit's effort to give its take to residents on the controversial topic, said Doug Shields, an outreach liaison for Western PA Food and Water Watch, the regional branch of the Washington group.

Oakmont also is working to update its zoning and land use laws under its oil and gas ordinance, Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said.

