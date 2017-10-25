Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Magician brings spooky fun to Verner Elementary in Verona

Lillian Dedomenic | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Magician Chris 'Doc' Dixon introduces Butch the bunny to his young audience at Verner Elementary School in Verona last week.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Glen Stotler, 3, carefully pets Butch the bunny during Doc Dixon's magic show at Verner Elementary in the Riverview School District, Oct. 19.
Kasen Drolz, 10, gets the chance to be a magician's assistant and helps with the rope trick during a show being put on by Chris 'Doc' Dixon at Verner Elementary in Verona, Oct. 19.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Penelope Stotler, 8, assists magician Doc Dixon during his show at Verner Elementary in Verona, Oct. 19.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Magician Chris 'Doc' Dixon captivates the crowd during his Oct. 19 show at Verner Elementary School in Verona.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Magician Chris “Doc” Dixon brought his Boo-mania Fun and Spooky Magic Show to Verner Elementary in Verona, Oct. 19.

Presented by the Oakmont Carnegie Library, kids of all ages were thrilled as Dixon entertained with spooky magic and kid-friendly scares.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer

