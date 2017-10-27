Managing growth a top concern among Oakmont council candidates

Oakmont council

Nicholas I. Armstrong

Age: 35

Party: Republican

Family: Wife, Lauren

Employment: Project manager for H.R. Gray

Political experience: None

Statement: I believe the most important issue council needs to tackle this year is to maintain and upgrade our existing infrastructure. This includes our roadways, traffic signals, sidewalks and landscaping, as well as our water and sanitary lines. Council can accomplish these things by properly and efficiently allocating our resources. Oakmont is a growing community, and I believe it's very important that we work together to maintain our small town feel so that visitors will continue to feel welcomed and continue to visit our numerous businesses. We do not need to reinvent the wheel. We just need to keep it rolling.

Dave Brankley

Age: 62

Party: Democrat

Family: Wife, Cheryl; two daughters

Employment: Retired Oakmont police officer, 1978-2016

Political experience: None

Statement: The most important issue I believe council needs to tackle in the new year is the continuing turnover in the police department and the negative consequences of that turnover. Since 1993, Oakmont has employed 104 new officers. These officers, mostly part-time, stay for an average of three to four months. This revolving door impacts training, follow-up investigations, and, most importantly, police-community relations. My goal is to reduce the part-time police component and to use that savings to increase the full-time officer complement. This can be done without raising taxes. It will create a stable police force better able to serve the community.

Carrie DelRosso

Age: 42

Party: Republican

Family: Husband, Marc; three children

Employment: Small business owner and public relations/marketing consultant

Political experience: None

Impact statement: Promote sustainable growth while being mindful of the borough's financial security and respecting Oakmont's safe, strong, small-town charm. As a 15-year Oakmont resident, I have become an established community and Oakmont chamber member. I plan to continue to communicate with our civil service departments, our local nonprofits, including the Riverview Educational Foundation, to advocate for non-tax funding without raising taxes. With the recent expansion of Oakmont, I will address traffic flow to support our residents and work to ultimately alleviate congestion. As part of council I will provide quality input to ensure the strength and vitality of Oakmont.

Patricia Friday

Age: 70

Party: Democrat

Family: Husband, Paul; two daughters

Employment: Retired Riverview School District elementary principal

Political experience: Councilwoman for four years

Statement: In seeking re-election, I am committed to staying focused on what counts for Oakmont by continuing to be dedicated to providing necessary and well-functioning services, investing in public safety and remaining fiscally responsible. I will conserve and preserve the natural and built environment, and plan for what issues may be in the future by balancing needs with available resources. My goal is to maintain and improve the quality of life in our town. This is achieved by good governance. Passing ordinances, resolutions and the budget, plus setting policies and priorities, creates the foundation for this work.

Justin Lokay

Age: 36

Party: Republican

Family: Wife, Ryan; two daughters

Employment: Advertising sales executive for Comcast Spotlight

Political experience: Two-term councilman in East McKeesport; political director for U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter

Statement: I often describe the beauty, friendliness and walkability of Oakmont as Norman Rockwell-esque. It is important to protect these qualities so dear to many of our hearts. Our community is growing quickly. New generations are moving in. Every block has a new stroller on it. Our tax base is growing, making our community more robust and allowing our business district to grow. Our roads, library and parks are getting more use, and our traffic patterns have seen better days. I will work with residents, recreation board, library board, and public safety officials to enhance communications with council in decision making.

Leah Powers

Age: 39

Party: Democrat

Family: Husband, Jeremy; a daughter and son

Employment: Shady Side Academy chemistry and environmental science teacher; head girls varsity soccer coach

Political experience: Intern for Congressman Henry Waxman

Statement: There are a number of important issues facing council today, from traffic to the bakery relocation to fracking. I am not running because of any one issue. I am running because I want to be sure that decisions are made by people who are considering the good of the entire community and who are thoughtfully researching issues and communicating effectively with constituents. My goals include looking at issues from multiple perspectives, listening, and engaging in respectful dialogue. I care deeply about this community and I want to be a part of the decision making that will impact all of us.

Laurie Saxon

Age: 60

Party: Republican

Family: Husband, Ed; six children

Employment: Property manager at Saxon Associates

Political experience: Councilwoman, 2010-14

Statement: There are many important issues that council needs to address in the coming year. If I have to come up with one, it would be the marked increase in traffic through our town since the new Hulton Bridge was completed. Since Hulton Road and Allegheny Avenue are state roads, the borough and police need to continue a working relationship with PennDOT to address the problems. I am committed to helping keep Oakmont a safe, desirable town to live and raise a family.

Jay Weinberg

Party: Democrat

Note: Weinberg did not respond to requests for information to be included in this report